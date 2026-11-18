NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region (NCR) faced Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) till Tuesday, but the pollution problem extends far beyond this region.
A Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) review has found that 31 of the 38 Indian cities with October PM2.5 averages above the national limit were outside the areas covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
Under the NCAP, the national limit for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metres (µg/m³). In the CREA study, the non-NCAP cities made up 63.7% of the 267 cities in the list, but accounted for 81.6% of those above the limit.
Of the 170 non-NCAP cities in the study, 31, or 18.2%, crossed the national limit. Among the 97 NCAP cities, seven, or 7.2%, did so. The share was about 2.5 times higher outside the programme.
Baraut in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest October average at 87 µg/m³. Khora followed at 85 µg/m³. Baraut crossed the national limit on 24 of the 29 days with available data.
Six of the 10 most polluted cities were in Uttar Pradesh, three in Haryana and one in Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh had 13 of the 38 cities above the national limit. Haryana had 11. Gujarat had three, while Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan had two each.
The pattern complicates the assumption that Delhi is the principal measure of India’s air-pollution problem. The Commission for Air Quality Management dashboard recorded Delhi’s AQI at 255 at 6 am on November 17, in the “poor” category. Stage III restrictions under GRAP remained in force across the NCR from November 6 to November 17.
The Union environment ministry said on November 14 that 3,221 kilometres of roads had been redeveloped against a target of 5,480 kilometres across the region. It also identified 233 congestion points for action. But pollution sources vary by place and season.
CREA’s study covered cities with continuous monitoring data for at least 80% of October’s days. The study therefore leaves out towns without enough monitoring stations.