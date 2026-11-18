NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region (NCR) faced Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) till Tuesday, but the pollution problem extends far beyond this region.

A Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) review has found that 31 of the 38 Indian cities with October PM2.5 averages above the national limit were outside the areas covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Under the NCAP, the national limit for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metres (µg/m³). In the CREA study, the non-NCAP cities made up 63.7% of the 267 cities in the list, but accounted for 81.6% of those above the limit.

Of the 170 non-NCAP cities in the study, 31, or 18.2%, crossed the national limit. Among the 97 NCAP cities, seven, or 7.2%, did so. The share was about 2.5 times higher outside the programme.