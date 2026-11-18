NEW DELHI: Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh claimed that there was no froth along the 52-km stretch of the Yamuna flowing through the national capital. He said the government was in talks with Uttar Pradesh to address the issue wherever it occurs near the Okhla Barrage.

Addressing a press conference, Singh rejected the AAP’s allegations that devotees were forced to celebrate Chhath Puja at locations where the river was covered with froth. “Chhath was celebrated with a lot of reverence and lakhs of people were so happy with the preparations. Seeing that the BJP has won the hearts of Purvanchali people, AAP is pained,” he said.

He said the Delhi government was coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle froth near the Okhla Barrage, located on the Delhi-UP border.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party posted a video on X showing devotees offering prayers while standing amid a thick layer of foam on the Yamuna. The party accused the Rekha Gupta government of resorting to theatrics and a PR exercise instead of cleaning the river.

MCD’s cleanliness drive at Chhath Puja ghats

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertook a special cleanliness drive at Chhath Puja ghats across all zones of the national capital to ensure clean, hygienic and well-maintained surroundings for devotees during and after the festivities.