NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has impounded more than 9,900 end-of-life vehicles (EoV) from several parts of the capital in the first 11 months of this year as part of its ongoing drive against old vehicles. The vehicles were seized from various parts of the national capital during enforcement action aimed at curbing vehicular pollution and ensuring compliance with the prescribed age limits for vehicles.

Authorities have fined 25,610 vehicles for not having valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates between November 1 and 17. During the same period, 30,742 non-BS-VI vehicles were turned back at the borders, while 2,817 were challenged and fined a collective Rs 5.42 crore. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are classified as End-of-Life Vehicles (EOV). Additional Commissioner of Police (zone 1) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said that Delhi Traffic Police has organised an EoV awareness mela from November 12 to 16.

Citizens were informed about the rules governing EoV and the environmental concerns associated with their continued use. They were also guided on how to dispose of such vehicles through authorised scrapping facilities. The Mela was part of an ongoing awareness campaign across the Eastern, Central and Northern Traffic Ranges, she said.

“During the awareness mela, Delhi Traffic Police impounded 240 End-of-Life vehicles in Zone-I,” Arya stated.