NEW DELHI: Getting into Delhi University’s five-year law programmes was among the toughest admission challenges at the university this year, with nearly 35 applicants competing for every seat. BTech programmes, too, witnessed intense competition, with 20 applicants for every admission, highlighting the growing admission pressure in professional courses.

According to DU’s latest annual report for 2025-26, the five-year BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes together received 4,156 applications against just 120 admissions, translating into 34.6 applicants per admission. The three BTech programmes recorded 6,762 applicants for 338 admissions, while the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) received 3,250 applications for 218 admissions, or nearly 15 applicants per admission.

Competition was comparatively lower across the university’s undergraduate programmes as a whole. Against 71,624 sanctioned UG seats, DU recorded 2,43,958 applicants and 70,750 admissions, averaging 3.4 applicants per admission. The university also received 1.77 crore programme preferences under its undergraduate admission process.

At the postgraduate level, 55,132 applicants registered for 10,548 admissions across 83 programmes, translating into 5.2 applicants per admission.

The report also provides a snapshot of enrolment trends across courses. BA (Honours) emerged as the largest undergraduate stream, with 20,014 first-year students enrolled in regular day colleges in 2025-26. Political Science led the subject-wise enrolment with 4,208 students, followed by English (3,326), Economics (3,085), History (2,992) and Hindi (1,982).