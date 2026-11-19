NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that an Aadhaar card cannot, by itself, be treated as conclusive proof of a person’s date of birth.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by JJ Electronics challenging a labour court order that held an employee’s date of birth recorded in her Aadhaar card could not be relied upon as conclusive evidence.

The case concerned a workwoman who was allegedly illegally retrenched by her employer in 2017 following a dispute over her age.

The High Court observed that the law governing Aadhaar recognises the Aadhaar number as proof of identity, not proof of date of birth. It also referred to a 2018 office memorandum issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which states that the date of birth recorded on an Aadhaar card is based on documents or a self-declaration submitted by the cardholder.

The employer had contended that the workwoman had attained the age of superannuation of 58 years, relying on the date of birth recorded in her Aadhaar card as May 20, 1959.

The workwoman, however, argued that her date of birth should be determined on the basis of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) records, which recorded her year of birth as 1960.

The court accepted her contention, holding that she had not attained the age of superannuation in 2017.

It noted that the ESIC record showed her date of birth as May 20, 1960, and said the management could not subsequently rely on a different date recorded in her Aadhaar card to terminate her services a year earlier.

The court dismissed the management’s petition challenging the labour court’s ruling in favour of the workwoman. It upheld the finding that her termination was illegal as the employer had not complied with the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.