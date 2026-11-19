NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to pay compensation of over Rs 11 lakh each to the families of two children who died after falling into an open sewer at a public park in Pitampura in 2010, more than 16 years ago.

Justice Jasmeet Singh held that the two civic agencies were negligent, leading to the deaths of Robiyal and Arjun, aged 11 and 12, respectively, at a DDA park in Pitampura.

According to submissions before the court, the DJB was carrying out civil work on the open sewer inside the park at the time of the incident.

The court passed the order on separate petitions filed by the parents of the two children seeking compensation, observing that carelessness could not be attributed to children of such a tender age playing in a park.

It said the authority responsible for maintaining a public park owed a greater duty of care, particularly when an open sewer or manhole was located within its premises.

The court also directed the two civic bodies to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the petitioners towards litigation costs.

According to submissions before the court, the two children were engaged in collecting scrap from the DDA park.