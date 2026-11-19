NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has transferred a large batch of Delhi land acquisition cases to the Delhi High Court for fresh adjudication, invoking Article 142 of the Constitution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said examining each case individually would require detailed factual appreciation and consume considerable time. The bench revived the writ petitions and asked the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to constitute a Division Bench to hear the matters daily, with only these cases assigned to it until a majority are disposed of.

The cases involve land acquired before January 1, 2014, under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, by government agencies, including the Centre, Delhi government, DDA and DMRC.

The dispute concerns Section 24(2) of the 2013 Act, under which acquisition is deemed to have lapsed if possession was not taken or compensation not paid for five years or more before the Act commenced.