NEW DELHI: All transport unions associated with Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh have announced a demonstration at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday demanding an increase in auto-taxi fares, among other issues.

The union is demanding an immediate ban on private bike taxi app services, withdrawal of the fitness order for auto-rickshaws and an increase in auto and taxi fares. “A large number of transport workers from different states across India will participate and raise their voices against the policies of the Centre and Delhi government. The BJP government in Delhi has been in power for more than one and a half years, yet not a single promise made to auto and taxi drivers has been fulfilled,” a statement said.

Rajendra Soni, former general secretary, said the Delhi government was introducing new rules and regulations that were adding to drivers’ difficulties rather than addressing their concerns.

“The November 19 protest is not just a demonstration but a collective fight for the rights, dignity, livelihoods and future of transport workers across the country. Drivers are the backbone of the transport system, yet their contribution to the economy and public transport often goes unrecognised, and their concerns remain unaddressed,” Soni said.