NEW DELHI: With Mohalla Clinics having disappeared from Delhi’s healthcare landscape, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed 90 additional vacant sites to the Delhi government’s Health and Family Welfare Department for setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, a senior department official said. The proposal is over and above the civic body’s earlier plan to convert 78 community centres into such facilities, as the government looks to rapidly expand its neighbourhood-level healthcare network across the national capital.

“The proposal for 90 additional sites is expected to provide the Health Department with more options to expand the network of Arogya Mandirs,which are envisaged as the first point of contact for residents seeking basic healthcare services,” said an official.

He also added that they have already started executing the plan to work on the proposed sites as they are being assessed for their suitability, infrastructure requirements and other necessary clearances before they can be converted into functional health centres.

The proposal comes at a time when the Delhi government is expanding its network of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with an announced target of setting up 1,100 such centres across the national capital. According to the official, Delhi currently has 415 Arogya Mandirs and all of the Mohalla clinics have been closed. Meanwhile the government is planning to open these centres in phases, with new facilities being inaugurated across Assembly constituencies.