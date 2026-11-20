NEW DELHI: The rich cultural heritage, vibrant folk traditions and artistic diversity of Bihar grabbed eyeballs at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, as the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, hosted a grand Bihar Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday.

Held at Open Air Amphitheatre-1, the cultural evening was organised under the theme “Bihar Day: A Celebration of Our Roots, A Tribute to Our Legacy.” The event sought to showcase the state's glorious cultural traditions through an array of folk music, dance and artistic performances.

Renowned folk singers Dr Neetu Kumari Navgeet, Ranjana Jha and Riya Singh enthralled the audience with their melodious performances. Artists from Nalanda Sangeet Kala Vikas Sansthan and Rang Setu also drew appreciation for their vibrant cultural presentations.

Speaking to TNIE, an official said that one of the major highlights of the evening was the performance by acclaimed folk singer Dr Neetu Kumari Navgeet. She presented several traditional folk songs celebrating Bihar's heritage and cultural identity.

Her rendition of “Buddh aur Mahavir ne yahin liya avtaar, ye hai mera Bihar, ye hai mera Bihar...” received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

She also performed popular Chhath songs, reflecting Bihar's deep-rooted cultural and religious traditions, alongside some of her well-known musical compositions.