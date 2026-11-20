NEW DELHI: The rich cultural heritage, vibrant folk traditions and artistic diversity of Bihar grabbed eyeballs at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, as the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, hosted a grand Bihar Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday.
Held at Open Air Amphitheatre-1, the cultural evening was organised under the theme “Bihar Day: A Celebration of Our Roots, A Tribute to Our Legacy.” The event sought to showcase the state's glorious cultural traditions through an array of folk music, dance and artistic performances.
Renowned folk singers Dr Neetu Kumari Navgeet, Ranjana Jha and Riya Singh enthralled the audience with their melodious performances. Artists from Nalanda Sangeet Kala Vikas Sansthan and Rang Setu also drew appreciation for their vibrant cultural presentations.
Speaking to TNIE, an official said that one of the major highlights of the evening was the performance by acclaimed folk singer Dr Neetu Kumari Navgeet. She presented several traditional folk songs celebrating Bihar's heritage and cultural identity.
Her rendition of “Buddh aur Mahavir ne yahin liya avtaar, ye hai mera Bihar, ye hai mera Bihar...” received an enthusiastic response from the audience.
She also performed popular Chhath songs, reflecting Bihar's deep-rooted cultural and religious traditions, alongside some of her well-known musical compositions.
Singer Riya Singh further enlivened the atmosphere with her popular number “Ae Raja Ji”, which was warmly received by the audience.
Adding to the cultural extravaganza, artists from Nalanda Sangeet Kala Vikas Sansthan delivered an impressive folk dance performance to “Mahka Mahka Sondhi-Sondhi Maati Ka Bihar Hai”, celebrating the fragrance of Bihar's soil and the richness of its cultural heritage.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of visitors, trade fair attendees and art enthusiasts. The performances offered audiences a glimpse into Bihar's diverse folk traditions, traditional music, dance forms and vibrant cultural legacy.
Bihar's participation in the 45th India International Trade Fair is aimed at showcasing the state's industrial potential, handicrafts, entrepreneurial ecosystem, tourism opportunities and rich cultural heritage on national and international platforms. Cultural initiatives such as the Bihar Day celebration complement these efforts by bringing the state's diverse identity and traditions to a wider audience.
The Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, continues to promote the state's traditional strengths while highlighting emerging industrial opportunities, entrepreneurship and modern development initiatives.
The celebrations concluded on a vibrant note, leaving visitors with a memorable experience of Bihar's timeless folk traditions, cultural diversity and glorious heritage.