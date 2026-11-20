Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday filed his response before a Delhi court to an appeal by four women wrestlers challenging his acquittal in a sexual harassment case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh posted the matter for hearing arguments by the wrestlers on November 27 and 28, followed by Singh's submissions on December 5 and 9.

Singh was physically present in court when his reply was filed. The court had earlier granted his counsel a final opportunity to submit the response on October 28.

The court has directed that the proceedings be held in camera.

The criminal appeal, filed on September 25, challenges the August 3 order of a magisterial court acquitting Singh, a former BJP MP, in the case involving allegations by six women wrestlers.

The trial court had cited a lack of evidence while acquitting Singh.

In their appeal, the wrestlers contended that the acquittal was legally unsustainable and stemmed from a "manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation" of the evidence. They also argued that the magistrate had relied on conjectures and surmises and failed to apply "binding and well-settled principles of law".

(With inputs from PTI)