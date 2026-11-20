NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has set aside the election of AAP councillor Arun Navariya from Pushp Vihar in the December 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, holding that he concealed a previous conviction for voluntarily causing grievous hurt in his nomination affidavit.

The court declared runner-up BJP candidate Naresh Sankla elected, subject to confirmation of his eligibility by the State Election Commission.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal of the Saket court ruled that Navariya’s failure to disclose his conviction deprived voters of the opportunity to make an informed choice.

Navariya had won the December 4, 2022, election with 13,721 votes, while Sankla finished second with 10,114 votes. Sankla filed an election petition under Section 15 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, which allows a defeated candidate to challenge an election result.

The petitioner alleged that Navariya had marked “Not Applicable” in the nomination affidavit column seeking details of previous convictions despite having been convicted in February 2013 in a case registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station under Section 325 of the IPC for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. Navariya was subsequently released on probation.

Defending the election, Navariya argued that he was not required to disclose the conviction as he had been released on probation and was not sentenced to imprisonment. His counsel also cited Section 12 of the Probation of Offenders Act, under which release on probation does not ordinarily entail certain disqualifications associated with conviction.

The court accepted Navariya’s argument concerning Form 21 but rejected it in respect of Form 22, which candidates are also required to submit along with their nomination.

Form 21 requires disclosure of pending cases in which charges have been framed for offences punishable with imprisonment of two years or more, as well as convictions involving a prison sentence of at least one year.

However, the court said Form 22 requires candidates to disclose convictions and sentences of imprisonment even when the sentence is less than one year, except cases covered under Form 21. It held that Navariya was obligated to disclose his conviction in Form 22 and that probation did not exempt him from the disclosure requirement.

The judge observed that if Navariya had reservations about the requirements of Form 22, he should have challenged its validity before the appropriate authority or court.

The court also rejected the argument that an offence under Section 325 IPC did not involve moral turpitude, observing that causing grievous injuries could not be considered a non-serious offence.

It held that although release on probation may not disqualify a person from contesting an election, disclosure of previous convictions is mandatory, and failure to do so undermines voters’ right to make an informed choice.