NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has upheld the life sentence of a former Delhi Police head constable convicted of murdering two people and robbing one of them in 2011, while rejecting pleas by the state and the victim’s son seeking the death penalty.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja dismissed Ajay Kumar Tomar’s appeal against his conviction and sentence, holding that the prosecution had established the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

The court observed that a person entrusted with protecting citizens’ lives had instead abused his “position of trust” to commit a heinous crime, which was not pardonable. However, it held that the case, “however grave”, did not qualify as the “rarest of rare” warranting capital punishment.

The double murder took place on September 24, 2011, when Tomar allegedly shot Amarjeet Singh Chadha on SPM Marg and robbed him of his gold chains. Wearing a Delhi Police uniform, Tomar had impersonated a sub-inspector.

He subsequently shot motorcyclist Sunny, who was helping a beat constable apprehend him shortly after the first incident. Both victims later died.

Tomar was apprehended after jumping off a bridge while attempting to escape. Police recovered two pistols, three broken gold chains and three lockets from him.

The High Court upheld the trial court’s December 24, 2021, conviction for murder, robbery involving an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, and offences under the Arms Act.

It said the eyewitness testimony was credible and corroborated by other evidence, including postmortem reports, crime-scene findings, empty cartridges recovered from Tomar’s car and recoveries made from him.

Tomar was sentenced to life imprisonment on May 13, 2022.