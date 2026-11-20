NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik, in the capital for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, has been permitted to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra along with officials of the Pakistan High Commission, it has been learnt. His request to visit the Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah, however, was not cleared, sources said.
There was no official word from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Malik's engagements outside the forum. Reports earlier in the day, citing government sources, had said both requests were turned down and that his visa was restricted to the SCO event.
The three-day forum, proposed by India and being held at Purana Qila till Monday, brings together SCO member states, dialogue partners and an observer country.
New Delhi had initially invited Pakistan's Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi; Islamabad nominated Malik instead. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said all SCO members were invited "as per established practice".
Malik is the first Pakistani federal minister to visit India in more than three years. The last was then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who attended the SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Goa in May 2023, itself the first such high-level visit from Pakistan since 2011.
This is also the first such visit since Operation Sindoor which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack which was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Ties have remained frozen since. After the attack, India revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals barring long-term, diplomatic and official visas.
Sources also dismissed claims on social media that no Indian official received Malik on arrival. They said officials from the Ministry of Culture and the MEA's Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division were part of the greeting delegation, as with all SCO delegations.
Pakistan currently chairs the SCO Council of Heads of State and is scheduled to host the grouping's summit in Islamabad in August 2027.