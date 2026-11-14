Pakistan to send climate minister to Delhi for SCO meet, first ministerial visit in over three years

NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Saturday named Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik to represent it at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi later this month. This will mark the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India since Operation Sindoor and in over three years.

“The Government of Pakistan remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect,” the statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

India had invited Pakistan’s Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, to the forum, which will be held from November 20 to 22. The invitation was the first New Delhi has extended to a Pakistani minister since Operation Sindoor, which the government has said remains ongoing.

The Pakistani statement announcing Malik’s nomination did not explain why he had been selected instead of Khichi.

The announcement came a day after Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he was “hopeful” that Pakistan would confirm its participation.

Asked about the invitation last month, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, “As per established practice, we have invited all SCO members.”