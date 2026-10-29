Pakistan envoy attends SCO luncheon ahead of Civilisational dialogue forum

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Chargé d’ Affaires to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, attended a luncheon reception hosted by the Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, Sibi George for resident envoys of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states and partner countries, as India prepares to host the grouping’s first Civilisational Dialogue Forum next month.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said discussions focused on strengthening cooperation within the SCO framework, particularly cultural and civilisational exchanges, and preparations for the upcoming forum scheduled for November 20, 2026.

"The interaction underscored India’s commitment to strengthening longstanding civilisational connections and people-to-people ties with the SCO region," Jaiswal said.

India will host the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the event, according to diplomatic sources.

The forum is expected to bring together representatives from more than 25 countries at Purana Qila, the 16th-century fort in the national capital.