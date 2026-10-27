CP Radhakrishnan hosts banquet for 12th BRICS delegates at parliament

NEW DELHI: Vice President, who is also chairman of the Rajya Sabha ,C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday hosted a luncheon at the Parliament of India in New Delhi for the Presiding Officers and Leaders of Delegations from BRICS member and partner countries attending the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

The event was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries; Union Ministers; Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; the Secretaries-General of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha; officials from BRICS member and partner nations; and other distinguished guests.

Welcoming the Excellencies and dignitaries to the Parliament of India, Radhakrishnan noted that they had gathered at a historic venue that serves as the nerve centre of India's parliamentary democracy.

He highlighted how India's democratic institutions have evolved over the centuries, from the grassroots to the highest levels of governance.

Emphasising the country's longstanding democratic traditions, the Chairman said democracy was not a new concept to Bharat.

He pointed to historical examples, including the democratic practices of Vaishali in the north and the "kudavolai" system introduced under the Chola rulers in the south.

He noted that this rich and enduring heritage is why Bharat is rightly regarded as the Mother of Democracy.