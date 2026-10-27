CP Radhakrishnan hosts banquet for 12th BRICS delegates at parliament

NEW DELHI: Vice President, who is also chairman of the Rajya Sabha ,C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday hosted a luncheon at the Parliament of India in New Delhi for the Presiding Officers and Leaders of Delegations from BRICS member and partner countries attending the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.
The event was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries; Union Ministers; Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; the Secretaries-General of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha; officials from BRICS member and partner nations; and other distinguished guests.
Welcoming the Excellencies and dignitaries to the Parliament of India, Radhakrishnan noted that they had gathered at a historic venue that serves as the nerve centre of India's parliamentary democracy.
He highlighted how India's democratic institutions have evolved over the centuries, from the grassroots to the highest levels of governance.
Emphasising the country's longstanding democratic traditions, the Chairman said democracy was not a new concept to Bharat.
He pointed to historical examples, including the democratic practices of Vaishali in the north and the "kudavolai" system introduced under the Chola rulers in the south.
He noted that this rich and enduring heritage is why Bharat is rightly regarded as the Mother of Democracy.
Reflecting on BRICS' growing global importance, Radhakrishnan described the forum as an increasingly vital pillar of international cooperation.
He said BRICS brings together diverse cultures, rich histories and dynamic economies, united by a common commitment to creating a more balanced, inclusive and prosperous world order.
He added that the deliberations at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum demonstrated the collective resolve of member and partner countries to tackle global challenges through solidarity, dialogue and mutual trust.
Revisiting the vision articulated at the BRICS Summit in September 2026, the Chairman recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the emergence of BRICS countries as important centres of global innovation and solutions.
He also expressed confidence that the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum would build on these efforts and open up new opportunities for innovation across member and partner nations.
Highlighting the cultural significance of the gathering, he observed that hosting international guests for a luncheon in the Indian tradition goes beyond a formal gesture of courtesy, serving instead as a sincere expression of warmth and mutual respect.
He noted that sharing a meal enables leaders to move beyond discussions on policy and governance, fostering the personal connections that form an essential part of international engagement.
The Chairman expressed hope that the luncheon would provide delegates with a relaxed setting to exchange ideas informally and strengthen their personal relationships.
He also wished that the aroma of Indian cuisine, the warmth of Indian hospitality and the pleasant afternoon would leave a lasting impression on all the Excellencies.
Concluding his remarks, Radhakrishnan thanked the guests for their gracious presence and expressed his hope that they would carry fond memories of their time in India, along with the friendships renewed and forged during the forum.
He ended by wishing everyone an enjoyable meal and raising a toast to enduring friendship and stronger ties among the participating nations.