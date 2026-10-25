Russian and Indian delegations meet Om Birla ahead of 12th BRICS parliamentary forum

NEW DELH: The Russian and Indian delegations emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation at global forums and intensify collective efforts to combat terrorism, reaffirming their shared commitment to international peace and security.
Noting that India and Russia would mark 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla further said the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership had been further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A day ahead of the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, scheduled to begin on Monday till Tuesday , Birla on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Russia led by H.E. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.
Welcoming Volodin and his delegation on behalf of the Parliament of India and 140 crore Indians, Birla highlighted the special and time-tested friendship between the two countries, rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations.
Birla appreciated Russia’s consistent support for India in its fight against terrorism and stressed that the international community must demonstrate unity and resolve in combating the menace. He called for collective action to advance global peace and security.
Underscoring the significance of parliamentary diplomacy, Birla called for sustained institutional engagement between the Lok Sabha and the State Duma through regular meetings of the India-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Commission and exchanges of parliamentary delegations, with particular emphasis on encouraging the participation of young and women parliamentarians.
Referring to India’s BRICS Presidency in 2026, Birla highlighted the importance of adopting a people-centric approach and sought Russia’s active participation in strengthening cooperation among BRICS parliaments.
He emphasised the need for collective efforts to address contemporary global challenges, including climate change and terrorism, while stressing the importance of making international institutions more responsive to evolving global realities.
Birla reiterated the need for reforms of the United Nations Security Council and expressed appreciation for Russia’s continued support for India’s permanent membership of the Council. He also highlighted opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy, industry and other sectors.
Emphasising the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts as vital pillars of bilateral relations, Birla observed that the deep affection and goodwill shared by the people of India and Russia provided a strong foundation for further expanding cooperation.
Volodin, meanwhile, highlighted the growing potential for cooperation in trade, industry and agriculture, stressing the need to promote joint business ventures and remove obstacles to bilateral trade and investment.
He also underlined the importance of regular exchanges between the State Duma and the Parliament of India, including through multilateral platforms such as BRICS. Reaffirming Russia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, Volodin called for greater people-to-people exchanges.
Expressing confidence in the future of India-Russia relations, Volodin observed that sustained parliamentary engagement and closer cooperation across diverse sectors would help deepen the longstanding partnership between the two countries.
Later on Sunday, Birla also met parliamentary delegations from Cuba, Egypt and Belarus, holding discussions described as mutually enriching and productive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to grace the event on Monday and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations. The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will deliberate on the overarching theme of “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development.”
The forum will facilitate consensus-based dialogue through four high-level sessions focusing on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.
In addition, a special meeting of the chairpersons of the International Affairs Committees of the parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries will be held to discuss parliamentary diplomacy, capacity-building and the exchange of best practices.
According to official sources, the conference will feature high-level plenary sessions, parallel meetings and bilateral exchanges, alongside a cultural programme.