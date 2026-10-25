Russian and Indian delegations meet Om Birla ahead of 12th BRICS parliamentary forum

NEW DELH: The Russian and Indian delegations emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation at global forums and intensify collective efforts to combat terrorism, reaffirming their shared commitment to international peace and security.

Noting that India and Russia would mark 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla further said the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership had been further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A day ahead of the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, scheduled to begin on Monday till Tuesday , Birla on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Russia led by H.E. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Welcoming Volodin and his delegation on behalf of the Parliament of India and 140 crore Indians, Birla highlighted the special and time-tested friendship between the two countries, rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations.

Birla appreciated Russia’s consistent support for India in its fight against terrorism and stressed that the international community must demonstrate unity and resolve in combating the menace. He called for collective action to advance global peace and security.