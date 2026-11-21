NEW DELHI: Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Saturday formally framed charges against 14 accused in the NEET paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta framed charges against them after noting that they pleaded not-guilty.

The court had earlier said that there was a prima facie case against them for various offences, including cheating, criminal breach of trust, corruption and exam-related wrongdoings.

The three main accused - Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar - were public servants as they were engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and they procured the confidential questions illegally in conspiracy with the co-accused persons, the court had said.

It had ordered that charges be framed against the trio for the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misconduct by a public servant under the provisions of BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act.