Japanese aesthetics, from minimalist interiors to traditional crafts, strikingly uphold the philosophy of finding beauty in restraint. Delhiites can also explore one of Japan’s most contemplative art forms through a four-part ikebana workshop.

Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, uses flowers, branches and leaves to create compositions guided by balance, form and space. Organised in association with the Sogetsu School (Delhi), the workshop will be held on November 21 and 28, and December 5 and 12. It will be led by Veena Dass, Founder-Director of Sogetsu School in the capital, and Saveena Gadhoke, Assistant Director and President of Delhi Ikebana International.

Dass traces the meditative practice of the art form to Buddhist traditions in Japan, where simple floral offerings at shrines gradually evolved into creative expressions. The four sessions will cover measuring branches, understanding angles, positioning the pin holder and creating upright and slanting arrangements. Amar Shridharani, director, Triveni Kala Sangam, who hopes to revive people’s interest in art, shares, “We should try some other art from different cultures; this is a very peaceful art form.”

The workshop costs Rs 3,500 + 18% GST for four classes, or Rs 1,000 + GST for a single class.