NEW DELHI: Delhi Police rescued an eight-month-old baby who was kidnapped from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Friday, within 24 hours, from a village near Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested three people, including a couple, in connection with the case.

The couple allegedly wanted a male child to carry forward their family name, inherit their property and look after them in their old age.

Police said on Sunday that the infant was allegedly kidnapped from the custody of his caretaker while his mother, an e-rickshaw driver, was away at work.

The accused have been identified as Chatru (50), a farmer, and his wife Kusma (45), residents of Wajidpur village in Aligarh district, and Rishipal (40), a truck driver from Mathura.

The incident came to light after the infant’s mother lodged a complaint stating that her eight-month-old son had gone missing. An FIR was subsequently registered at Mandawali police station, following which police launched an investigation.

The caretaker told police that she had gone to purchase some articles from Ganesh Nagar around 11.30 am when an unidentified person took away the infant.

An analysis of CCTV footage from the area showed a man fleeing with the baby. Further examination of the footage and questioning of auto-rickshaw drivers helped police trace the suspect’s movement towards Akshardham.

The movement of a mini-truck subsequently led police to identify its driver, Rishipal. Through surveillance and local intelligence, police learnt that the infant had allegedly been handed over to Chatru, a distant relative, in Wajidpur village.

Police said Chatru and Kusma, who have three daughters, had allegedly planned to procure a male child about a year ago to carry forward their family name, inherit their property and look after them in their old age.

Following interrogation and a prolonged search operation, the police team traced the infant to Wajidpur village and rescued him. The arrested accused had no previous criminal involvement, according to police.

Police are also investigating the possibility of child trafficking in the case.