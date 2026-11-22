NEW DELHI: A Delhi court granted bail to a man accused of smuggling drone components, holding that detention exceeding 24 hours before formal arrest violates constitutional safeguards and personal liberty.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, in an order dated November 18, granted bail to Shoaib Nawab Khan, who was in judicial custody since September 27.

The court said Khan remained under customs authorities’ restraint for over 24 hours before formal arrest. He was apprehended after crossing the immigration channel on September 25 but produced before a magistrate only on September 27.

Referring to Article 22(2), the court said the 24-hour protection begins when liberty is curtailed, not when formal arrest is recorded. It said prolonged detention under the guise of investigation or rest circumvented the legal mandate. The court rejected customs’ argument that Khan had voluntarily sought to rest at its office, saying detention violated Articles 21 and 22.