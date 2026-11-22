NEW DELHI: From travelling to a school in a bullock cart and studying under a lantern to occupying a seat in the Supreme Court, former judge Justice Shivaraj V Patil’s journey is now reaching a wider readership with the release of his autobiography in Hindi.

The Hindi edition, Samay, Sankalp Aur Safar, was unveiled in the national capital on Saturday. Former Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalit released the book in the presence of former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who presided over the event.

Translated by former Supreme Court judge Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the autobiography was originally published in English as Time Spent Distance Travelled. It was also published in Kannada and later translated into Tamil.

The book recounts Patil’s childhood in a humble farming family in Karnataka’s drought-prone region, where opportunities were scarce and education demanded determination. He travelled long distances in a bullock cart to attend school, studied under lantern light and overcame financial hardships before rising to the country’s highest court.

The autobiography offers a personal account of perseverance, conviction, humility and the transformative power of education. It traces his formative years, legal education, early years at the Bar, experiences as a judge across different High Courts and the Supreme Court, and contributions to public life.