NEW DELHI: From travelling to a school in a bullock cart and studying under a lantern to occupying a seat in the Supreme Court, former judge Justice Shivaraj V Patil’s journey is now reaching a wider readership with the release of his autobiography in Hindi.
The Hindi edition, Samay, Sankalp Aur Safar, was unveiled in the national capital on Saturday. Former Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalit released the book in the presence of former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who presided over the event.
Translated by former Supreme Court judge Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the autobiography was originally published in English as Time Spent Distance Travelled. It was also published in Kannada and later translated into Tamil.
The book recounts Patil’s childhood in a humble farming family in Karnataka’s drought-prone region, where opportunities were scarce and education demanded determination. He travelled long distances in a bullock cart to attend school, studied under lantern light and overcame financial hardships before rising to the country’s highest court.
The autobiography offers a personal account of perseverance, conviction, humility and the transformative power of education. It traces his formative years, legal education, early years at the Bar, experiences as a judge across different High Courts and the Supreme Court, and contributions to public life.
It reflects on judicial responsibilities, ethical conduct, compassion towards poor litigants and the belief that a judge must first be a good human being. It recounts memorable encounters and people who shaped his life, while offering lessons for young lawyers and aspiring judges.
Justice Patil and Justice Maheshwari, former Supreme Court judge and chairman of the Law Commission of India, were among the dignitaries present. The event was attended by members of the Supreme Court and High Courts.
Speaking to this newspaper after the release, 86-year-old Justice Patil said he was happy to have dedicated his post-retirement life to social service and helping the poor. Asked about offers to join politics after superannuation, he said he had received them many times but politely declined.
“That is not my cup of tea. I always love law, constitution and judgements,” he said.
Born in 1940 in Maladkai, Karnataka, Patil began practising law in Gulbarga in 1962. He was elevated to the Karnataka High Court in 1990, served in the Madras High Court, became Chief Justice of the Rajasthan HC in 1999 and was elevated to the Supreme Court in March 2000. He retired in January 2005.