NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sought an action-taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police on a criminal complaint filed by an RTI activist against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of repeatedly circulating social media content targeting Muslims and their religious practices.

Judicial Magistrate Kautuk Bhardwaj of Patiala House Courts directed Delhi Police to submit the report and listed the matter for further proceedings on January 8.

The complainant told the court that all avenues to bring the matter to the notice of the police had been exhausted.

The complaint sought the court’s intervention over alleged offences by Bhardwaj under provisions of the Information Technology Act and Sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 299 (acts intended to outrage religious sentiments), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The petition also sought preservation of relevant digital evidence.