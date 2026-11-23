Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday claimed that 60 per cent of the Yamuna has been cleaned and its water is now fit for drinking, adding that the entire river would be cleaned by 2029-30.
Speaking at the launch of Uber's 'One Less Car' report in Delhi, Sirsa credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Centre's support for the progress made over the past two years. He said the cleaning work was being carried out in phases, starting from one end of the river and gradually extending to the remaining stretches.
"60 per cent of Yamuna ji is totally clean… Clean means so clean that you can (even) drink that water," he said, urging people to visit the river and assess its condition.
Sirsa said untreated sewage flowing through drains into the Yamuna remained a major challenge, adding that the government was using sewage treatment plants (STPs) to address the problem.
His remarks come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's recent observations that pollution in the Yamuna had increased despite substantial expenditure on its cleaning.
In an order dated November 4, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at points where the river and its major drains enter and exit states, Union Territories and districts.
The court said industrial pollutants and untreated sewage must be intercepted at source, observing that merely constructing more STPs would not be enough to clean the river.
It also noted that the poor state of civic administration in settlements along the river was reflected in its deteriorating health, with 520 drains discharging wastewater into the Yamuna.
On Delhi's waste management, Sirsa claimed that 60 per cent of the legacy waste accumulated over 25 years had been cleared in less than two years with the Centre's support. He said future generations would see the city's garbage mountains only in photographs.
Addressing air pollution, the minister said tackling the problem required collective responsibility and public participation, adding that the government alone could not ensure clean air.
He claimed that Delhi had recorded more clean-air days in October and the first half of November this year compared with previous years. Referring to a New York Times article, he also cited an air quality index (AQI) reading of 900 recorded near Delhi University in 2012.
Sirsa further said vehicles that do not meet Bharat Stage-VI emission standards, including heavy vehicles and buses, were no longer allowed to enter Delhi from neighbouring areas of the National Capital Region.
Speaking about vehicular emissions, he said pollution was not limited to conventional fuel-powered vehicles, as electric vehicles also contributed to dust pollution through tyre movement. Deliveries from cloud kitchens also added to pollution due to the large number of delivery workers and vehicles involved.
"Nothing is more important than health. Nothing is more important than clean air," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)