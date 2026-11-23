Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday claimed that 60 per cent of the Yamuna has been cleaned and its water is now fit for drinking, adding that the entire river would be cleaned by 2029-30.

Speaking at the launch of Uber's 'One Less Car' report in Delhi, Sirsa credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Centre's support for the progress made over the past two years. He said the cleaning work was being carried out in phases, starting from one end of the river and gradually extending to the remaining stretches.

"60 per cent of Yamuna ji is totally clean… Clean means so clean that you can (even) drink that water," he said, urging people to visit the river and assess its condition.

Sirsa said untreated sewage flowing through drains into the Yamuna remained a major challenge, adding that the government was using sewage treatment plants (STPs) to address the problem.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's recent observations that pollution in the Yamuna had increased despite substantial expenditure on its cleaning.