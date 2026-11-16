SC warns states, UTs of penalties as pollution in Yamuna worsens

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has warned states and Union Territories in the Yamuna basin of penalties if pollution in the river is not controlled, directing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at every entry and exit point.

A bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manmohan observed that despite substantial expenditure on cleaning the Yamuna, pollution levels have continued to rise, reflecting failures in civic administration.

"Everything that is wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 drains that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna," the Court said.

"The states can no longer hide behind data. The CPCB will now measure pollution at the respective borders at every entry and exit point," the Court added.

The bench directed the CPCB to monitor water quality where the Yamuna and major drains enter and exit each State, Union Territory and district. It said industrial pollution and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source, adding that merely constructing more sewage treatment plants (STPs) would not be sufficient.

The SC also flagged discrepancies in the Yamuna Action Plan. While the plan claimed there were no encroachments on 35 water bodies and wetlands in Delhi's Zone 'O', the Delhi government's own annexure marked all 35 as encroached. It further noted that none of Delhi's 37 existing STPs met all prescribed standards.

The bench called for protecting Zone 'O' as a green zone, removing structures in accordance with the law and rehabilitating occupants wherever they were legally entitled to it.

Taking note of the extensive responsibilities assigned to the CPCB, the court directed all central and state bodies, including ministries, organisations, authorities and departments, to provide the board and its authorised officers with administrative, logistical, technical, operational and infrastructural assistance without delay.