SC warns states, UTs of penalties as pollution in Yamuna worsens

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has warned states and Union Territories in the Yamuna basin of penalties if pollution in the river is not controlled, directing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at every entry and exit point.
A bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manmohan observed that despite substantial expenditure on cleaning the Yamuna, pollution levels have continued to rise, reflecting failures in civic administration.
"Everything that is wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 drains that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna," the Court said.
"The states can no longer hide behind data. The CPCB will now measure pollution at the respective borders at every entry and exit point," the Court added.
The bench directed the CPCB to monitor water quality where the Yamuna and major drains enter and exit each State, Union Territory and district. It said industrial pollution and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source, adding that merely constructing more sewage treatment plants (STPs) would not be sufficient.
The SC also flagged discrepancies in the Yamuna Action Plan. While the plan claimed there were no encroachments on 35 water bodies and wetlands in Delhi's Zone 'O', the Delhi government's own annexure marked all 35 as encroached. It further noted that none of Delhi's 37 existing STPs met all prescribed standards.
The bench called for protecting Zone 'O' as a green zone, removing structures in accordance with the law and rehabilitating occupants wherever they were legally entitled to it.
Taking note of the extensive responsibilities assigned to the CPCB, the court directed all central and state bodies, including ministries, organisations, authorities and departments, to provide the board and its authorised officers with administrative, logistical, technical, operational and infrastructural assistance without delay.
It also ordered all public and private entities, operators and agencies managing wastewater, solid waste and effluent treatment infrastructure to provide immediate, unhindered and unconditional access to their premises and installations.
The CPCB, along with designated third-party agencies, including IITs, NITs and accredited laboratories, will be allowed to conduct unannounced inspections, collect samples, carry out volumetric audits, verify sensors and undertake technical assessments at all hours.
The bench further directed concerned departments, authorities, concessionaires and plant operators to extend full technical cooperation and provide complete and unrestricted data access to the CPCB. They must also ensure seamless integration with the centralised monitoring system within the stipulated timelines.
The court directed Commissioners of Police, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to provide adequate executive magistrate and armed police assistance to inspection teams whenever requisitioned by the CPCB.
It also ordered the Chief Secretaries of all Yamuna basin States and Union Territories, along with Secretaries of the concerned Central ministries, to nominate a senior officer, not below the rank of Special Secretary, as a nodal officer within two weeks.
"The Nodal Officer shall act as a single point liaison for CPCB, ensure prompt inter-departmental coordination, remove bottlenecks, secure timely compliance reports and guarantee adherence to CPCB requisitions," the bench said.