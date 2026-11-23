NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that the central government's show-cause notice and order cancelling the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of UK-based journalist of Indian origin Amrit Wilson "did not specify" her "anti-India activities" as alleged by the Centre.

Justice Amit Mahajan directed the authorities concerned to issue a fresh notice detailing the grounds for cancellation, clarifying that the existing cancellation order would remain in operation for four weeks, or until a fresh order was passed, whichever was earlier.

The judge said the rights of the petitioner under Section 7B of the (Citizenship) Act dealing with the rights conferred on OCI cardholders cannot be taken without providing an appropriate opportunity to the petitioner to respond to the allegations against her.

The judge observed in an order passed on November 19 that, in the absence of specific details, Wilson was not given an opportunity for explain her position, and even the Centre's reply to her petition before the court lacked specific reasons.

"A perusal of the SCN (show cause notice) and the impugned order indicates that the same is bereft of any specific details of anti-India activities in which the petitioner was involved, thus providing no opportunity to the petitioner to provide an explanation in respect of the same. In the given facts, this court is of the view that principles of natural justice have not been followed," the judge said.