NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that the central government's show-cause notice and order cancelling the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of UK-based journalist of Indian origin Amrit Wilson "did not specify" her "anti-India activities" as alleged by the Centre.
Justice Amit Mahajan directed the authorities concerned to issue a fresh notice detailing the grounds for cancellation, clarifying that the existing cancellation order would remain in operation for four weeks, or until a fresh order was passed, whichever was earlier.
The judge said the rights of the petitioner under Section 7B of the (Citizenship) Act dealing with the rights conferred on OCI cardholders cannot be taken without providing an appropriate opportunity to the petitioner to respond to the allegations against her.
The judge observed in an order passed on November 19 that, in the absence of specific details, Wilson was not given an opportunity for explain her position, and even the Centre's reply to her petition before the court lacked specific reasons.
"A perusal of the SCN (show cause notice) and the impugned order indicates that the same is bereft of any specific details of anti-India activities in which the petitioner was involved, thus providing no opportunity to the petitioner to provide an explanation in respect of the same. In the given facts, this court is of the view that principles of natural justice have not been followed," the judge said.
The court, while hearing a petition filed by Wilson challenging the Centre's 2023 decision to cancel her OCI card, directed the authorities concerned to issue the fresh show-cause notice with specific details within one week, while allowing Wilson another week to respond.
The authorities would then pass an order within two weeks, the judge said.
He said that if the authorities were unable to spell out specific reasons in the fresh notice, "they should provide Wilson with the gist of the material while redacting the sensitive part of the information or allow her to inspect the relevant material".
According to the petition, the Centre cancelled Wilson's OCI card in 2023, alleging that she had engaged in "detrimental propaganda against the Indian government" and was involved in “multiple anti-India activities” that posed a threat to the "sovereignty and integrity of India and the interests of the general public".
Wilson had approached the court claiming that the March 17, 2023, order was "ex facie illegal and arbitrary". She added that the order was passed by the Indian High Commission in London mechanically, without application of mind and in violation of the principles of natural justice.