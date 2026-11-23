NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that senior citizens cannot be compelled to share their own house with their children against their wishes.

Justice Amit Mahajan made the observation while asking a son and daughter-in-law of an 85-year-old man to vacate the shared residence within four weeks over allegations of “harassment” and “misbehavior”.

The judge noted that instances of harassment of senior citizens by their children often take place within the four walls of the house and may be difficult to establish by way of independent evidence.

"A senior citizen cannot be compelled to share his own house with his children against his wishes, more so when the relationship between the parties has deteriorated to such an extent that the petitioner has been constrained to litigate against Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 since the year 2022 and to seek police assistance under the orders of this Court. At the age of 85 years, the petitioner is entitled to live in his own house peacefully and with dignity," the judge said in an order passed on the father's petition on November 20.

The judge further said that the law did not require the petitioner to establish the alleged harassment by way of clear and cogent evidence before an order of eviction could be passed.