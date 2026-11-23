NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that senior citizens cannot be compelled to share their own house with their children against their wishes.
Justice Amit Mahajan made the observation while asking a son and daughter-in-law of an 85-year-old man to vacate the shared residence within four weeks over allegations of “harassment” and “misbehavior”.
The judge noted that instances of harassment of senior citizens by their children often take place within the four walls of the house and may be difficult to establish by way of independent evidence.
"A senior citizen cannot be compelled to share his own house with his children against his wishes, more so when the relationship between the parties has deteriorated to such an extent that the petitioner has been constrained to litigate against Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 since the year 2022 and to seek police assistance under the orders of this Court. At the age of 85 years, the petitioner is entitled to live in his own house peacefully and with dignity," the judge said in an order passed on the father's petition on November 20.
The judge further said that the law did not require the petitioner to establish the alleged harassment by way of clear and cogent evidence before an order of eviction could be passed.
"A senior citizen seeking eviction of his children from his property is not necessarily required to show that he has been ill-treated by them. It is sufficient if he shows that his property needs protection, so that he can live therein peacefully and with dignity. Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 are directed to vacate the subject property within a period of four weeks from today. The SHO (station house officer) concerned is directed to render all necessary assistance to the petitioner for ensuring compliance with the present order, if so required," the judge said.
The judge was hearing a petition filed by the senior citizen, who had initially approached the district magistrate (DM) concerned seeking eviction of his eldest son and daughter-in-law from his “self-acquired house”.
The DM had closed the complaint on the grounds that the allegations of ill-treatment and harassment had not been proved and that the petitioner was misusing the law to resolve a business dispute between his sons.
Setting aside the DM’s order, the judge said that the existence of a business dispute between the sons of the petitioner could not be a ground to doubt the genuineness of the petitioner's allegations or deny him protection under the senior citizens law.