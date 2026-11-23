NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has pulled up the Delhi Police for its “failure” to consistently assist public prosecutors during bail hearings, asking why cops were arresting accused persons if they were not serious about opposing their release on bail later.

Justice Girish Kathpalia made the observation, saying that often the cops were not readily available to assist law officers in opposing bail applications, particularly when an investigating officer was on leave, and no alternative arrangement was made.

“Such defaults on the part of police machinery convey that they do not want to oppose the bail applications. If that be so, why do they arrest,” the judge said in an order passed on November 20.

He pointed out that for deciding the bail application, it required information from the investigating officer assigned on the case.

The judge was hearing a bail application by a person accused in a government job scam case in which several persons were cheated of their money following false assurances that they would be given government jobs.

The judge said the lapses reflected a larger pattern.

“In the recent past it has been observed that the investigating officers do not brief the prosecutors at all. In some of the cases, the investigating officers do not bother to even appear at the hearing to assist the prosecutor,” the judge said.

He noted that earlier, the investigating officers used to brief the prosecutors a day before the hearing or on the day of the court hearing.