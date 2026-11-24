NEW DELHI: A special court in Delhi has directed Tihar jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer Deepak Nanda, in the prison, as well as during transit whenever he is taken out.

Nanda (also known as Deepak Khatri), linked to Bishnoi, is facing multiple criminal cases and is currently held in Tihar Jail.

Special Judge Kiran Bansal at Rouse Avenue Court declined his plea for a bulletproof vehicle and a specialised armed commando escort whenever he is taken out of jail.

However, the court has asked the authorities to keep him separate in jail from members of the Rohit Godara gang. Rohit Godara, believed to be operating his gang from the US, claimed responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Nanda is incarcerated in Tihar jail in connection with an FIR registered by Delhi Police's Crime Branch for various offences such as organised crime, cheating and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides under Arms Act provisions.

He said that on February 24, 2026, members of the Rohit Godara Gang members opened fire on the car in which he was travelling with friends outside the Marghat Wale Baba temple, resulting in gunshot injuries to a co-passenger.