NEW DELHI: A special court in Delhi has directed Tihar jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer Deepak Nanda, in the prison, as well as during transit whenever he is taken out.
Nanda (also known as Deepak Khatri), linked to Bishnoi, is facing multiple criminal cases and is currently held in Tihar Jail.
Special Judge Kiran Bansal at Rouse Avenue Court declined his plea for a bulletproof vehicle and a specialised armed commando escort whenever he is taken out of jail.
However, the court has asked the authorities to keep him separate in jail from members of the Rohit Godara gang. Rohit Godara, believed to be operating his gang from the US, claimed responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.
Nanda is incarcerated in Tihar jail in connection with an FIR registered by Delhi Police's Crime Branch for various offences such as organised crime, cheating and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides under Arms Act provisions.
He said that on February 24, 2026, members of the Rohit Godara Gang members opened fire on the car in which he was travelling with friends outside the Marghat Wale Baba temple, resulting in gunshot injuries to a co-passenger.
An FIR was registered in this regard at the Kashmere Gate police station. The Delhi High Court, in an order dated April 17 this year, provided him with one personal security officer (PSO), the plea stated.
According to the plea, the intelligence wing of the police and the jail are well aware that Nanda faces a high-risk threat, and that his existing security is "highly vulnerable, non-bulletproof and easily penetrable by automated assault weapons."
Moving him in ordinary vehicles poses a huge risk, the plea said. The court said it had sought replies from the authorities and in reply the investigating officer (IO) said security during judicial custody and transport is the responsibility of the jail authorities and the Nyayik Abhiraksha Vahini (NAV), the police unit that escorts prisoners to and from courts.
The court said, as per the deputy superintendent of Tihar, Nanda had been lodged safely in a separate ward and that staff had been told to maintain extra vigil for round-the-clock monitoring.
The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), 3rd Battalion, said the assessment found no credible or specific threat to the life and safety of the prisoner, therefore, no specific facility can be given to the applicant.