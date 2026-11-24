A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of a paying guest (PG) operator arrested in connection with the September 6, 2025, building collapse in Satya Niketan that killed seven people, including five students and two labourers.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana dismissed the bail application of Shubham Tyagi in an order passed on Monday, holding that there were no grounds to grant him relief.

The court observed that those responsible for the deaths must not be shown leniency and said such incidents should be dealt with “by the courts of law with an iron hand”.

It noted that Tyagi, a qualified legal professional, was expected to be aware of the rules. Even if the illegal construction was neither under his control nor being carried out on his instructions, he was duty-bound to vacate the property while the work was in progress, the court said.

Rejecting his contention that he had no role in the incident, the judge said Tyagi, who was running a PG for students, could have foreseen the danger posed by the construction activity but chose to prioritise financial gains over the safety of the occupants and labourers.

The court also pointed out that the trial was at an early stage, with several public witnesses yet to be examined. It expressed apprehension that Tyagi could influence or threaten witnesses if released on bail.

Tyagi, who had been absconding after the collapse, surrendered before the Patiala House Court on September 11. He was subsequently remanded in police custody for questioning about the PG accommodations, lease arrangements and construction work at the property. He is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police filed a 638-page chargesheet naming building owner Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta, their son Mahesh Gupta, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operators Sudhanshu Lavnish Kumar and Shubham Tyagi as accused.

(With inputs from PTI)