Satya Niketan building collapse result of callous, criminal conduct: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that the Satya Niketan building collapse was a result of “callous” and “criminal conduct”.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the remarks while hearing a fresh PIL on the issue, seeking a direction to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to create an online platform specifically mentioning the availability of hostel facilities in Delhi.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said that the government had proactively mapped and earmarked a lot of land, buildings, water, wifi and electricity facilities.

The Bench noted the submission and cited a news report giving details of the five students who lost their lives in the incident.

“You (ASG) need to read the complete report. It is very tragic. Everyone should read it. It is not an ordinary incident of any mishap. These students come to your city with lots of hope and dreams, coming from small towns. All has been shattered by such callous and criminal conduct on the part of the authorities."