NEW DELHI: A special court in Delhi has rejected the bail petition of paying guest (PG) operator Shubham Tyagi arrested in connection with the building collapse on September 6 in Satya Niketan, which claimed seven lives, including five students and two labourers.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana at the Patiala House Courts, in an order, dismissed the bail application. The court said there were no grounds for granting him the relief.

The court said Tyagi, being a qualified legal professional, was expected to be aware of the rules. Even if illegal construction work was not under his control or being carried out on his instructions, he was duty-bound to get the property vacated while the work was underway, the court observed.

The accused persons responsible for the loss of seven lives are not entitled to the benefit of discretion, it stated, adding that such incidents must be dealt with by the courts of law with an iron hand.

The court said Tyagi was running a PG for students, he could have easily foreseen the danger on account of illegal construction activities, but he prioritised his financial benefits above the life and safety of innocent students/labourers.

The court argued that the accused could threaten witnesses if released on bail. Tyagi, who was absconding, surrendered before the court on September 11. He was remanded in police custody for questioning about the PG accommodations, lease arrangements and the construction work being carried out at the property.

Currently, the accused is in judicial custody. The Delhi Police earlier this month had filed a chargesheet, in which they named building owner Hariram Gupta, wife Urmila Gupta, son Mahesh Gupta, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operators Sudhanshu Lavnish Kumar and Shubham Tyagi as accused.