NEW DELHI: Serpentine queues of vehicles, prolonged traffic snarls and mounting anxiety among airport-bound commuters marked traffic conditions across several parts of the capital on Monday, while VIP movement in central Delhi added to traffic snarls across adjoining crossings.
In Lutyens’ Delhi and adjoining central areas, commuters reported traffic being blocked for several minutes, resulting in vehicles idling at intersections and queues building up across adjoining crossings. Heavy traffic was also reported on roads around the area, including Khan Market.
The worst congestion was reported on roads connecting Dwarka to the airport, with commuters flagging long queues inside the Dwarka Motorway tunnel, near Yashobhoomi and around Sector 21 Metro station. Several stretches were reported to be heavily choked, with motorists saying they had remained stuck for more than 30 minutes.
The motorists took to social media, posting pictures while complaining about the traffic issue in the area. One of the users mentioned the huge traffic jam at the Sector 21 metro station junction and how the traffic piled up till Dwarka expressway and National Highway-48.
Another requested the traffic police to deploy staff in the area for regulating traffic movement. “Utterly heavy traffic jam and chaos at Yashobhumi roundabout from RTO towards Dwarka underpass. Complete traffic mismanagement. Kindly get it cleared ASAP,” said an user.
The situation was particularly concerning for airport-bound commuters, with heavy traffic also reported on the National Highway-19 tollway towards the airport and the stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Brar Square.
According to a Delhi Police advisory, the CPHI India 2026 Exhibition is scheduled to be held at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), from November 23 to 25 between 10 am and 6 pm. The statement said that approximately 8,000-10,000 visitors are expected to attend the exhibition daily.
“In view of the anticipated heavy footfall and increased vehicular movement towards the venue, traffic congestion is likely on roads surrounding Yashobhoomi and adjoining areas,” the advisory stated.
Fresh advisory
A Delhi Police advisory said that the traffic coming from IGI Airport or Mahipalpur towards the Najafgarh and Dwarka Expressway is advised to use the Bharthal Flyover and avoid Bharthal Chowk and the roundabout. Traffic coming from Najafgarh and Dwarka towards IGI Airport and Dwarka Expressway is also advised to use Bharthal Flyover and avoid Bharthal Chowk and roundabouts. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes, wherever possible, to avoid congestion near Yashobhoomi.