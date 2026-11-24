NEW DELHI: Serpentine queues of vehicles, prolonged traffic snarls and mounting anxiety among airport-bound commuters marked traffic conditions across several parts of the capital on Monday, while VIP movement in central Delhi added to traffic snarls across adjoining crossings.

In Lutyens’ Delhi and adjoining central areas, commuters reported traffic being blocked for several minutes, resulting in vehicles idling at intersections and queues building up across adjoining crossings. Heavy traffic was also reported on roads around the area, including Khan Market.

The worst congestion was reported on roads connecting Dwarka to the airport, with commuters flagging long queues inside the Dwarka Motorway tunnel, near Yashobhoomi and around Sector 21 Metro station. Several stretches were reported to be heavily choked, with motorists saying they had remained stuck for more than 30 minutes.

The motorists took to social media, posting pictures while complaining about the traffic issue in the area. One of the users mentioned the huge traffic jam at the Sector 21 metro station junction and how the traffic piled up till Dwarka expressway and National Highway-48.