NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to reopen the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, saying there was no reason to interfere with the decision taken by the government "in the interest of the citizens" of the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

The corridor connects Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

A division Bench of acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said it was a policy decision taken by the government and that there was no reason to interfere with the decision under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The Bench, however, said that since the organisation that had filed the PIL has filed a representation on the issue with the government, the same shall be considered by the authorities.

“With the aforesaid liberty, the petition stands disposed of,” the Bench said.

The PIL was moved by an NGO, Paardarshita Public Welfare Foundation, seeking opening of the corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

India and Pakistan signed an agreement on October 24, 2019, facilitating visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to the shrine.

The corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. It allowed up to 5,000 Indian pilgrims to visit the shrine daily without requiring a visa, subject to prior registration and security clearance.

However, India suspended its operations on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.