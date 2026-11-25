NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has struck down the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) decision to impose a retirement age of 65 years on licensed photographers working at the Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments, terming it “discriminatory”.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt said that the photographers, who are self-employed professionals and not employees of the ASI, should be allowed to continue working if their physical and mental faculties permit them to do so.

The bench said that the restriction will adversely affected their right to livelihood.

“Under these circumstances, the ASI would not be entitled to curtail their livelihood in this manner, particularly when the Petitioners have no other professional skill or vocation apart from photography, which they have been pursuing for the last 30 to 40 years,” the bench said in an order passed on November 23.

The bench, while hearing a batch of petitions filed by photographers, quashed Clause 9.3 of the ASI's 2017 policy, which prescribed 65 years as the upper age limit for licensed photographers at centrally protected monuments.

In its order, the court noted that photographers generally remain stationed at particular locations inside the monument and their work involves considerably less physical exertion than that of tourist guides.

It clarified that the ASI can require photographers to undergo medical fitness tests and furnish certificates from registered medical practitioners after attaining 60 years.

The photographers had challenged the policy, arguing that photography was their sole source of livelihood and that imposing an age restriction would deprive them of their profession.

The ASI had opposed the petition, arguing that it would create opportunities for younger photographers and address overcrowding at the monument.

It also alleged that some licence holders sent nominees to undertake photography work on their behalf.

The bench noted the submission and prohibited licence holders from allowing third parties to use or operate their licences, warning that violations would invite immediate withdrawal of the licence.

It further said that the ASI can conduct physical fitness tests or medical examinations of photographers after they turn 65.