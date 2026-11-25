NEW DELHI: Siri Fort Sports Complex on Tuesday turned into a fierce battlefield, with judges stepping out of their usual roles to take on journalists in a unique cricket match, eventually winning it by 12 runs.
The CJI XI, comprising judges from the Supreme Court and Delhi HC, scored 145 for eight in a 20-over match, while the losing team, SC Media XI, comprising journalists, scored 133 for five in the inaugural Smt. Shashi Prabha Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament.
Delhi High Court judge Justice Saurabh Banerjee scored 49 runs off 27 balls, with a strike rate of 181, and was declared the man of the match.
The occasion, marked by laughter and jokes, offered a glimpse of a rare side of the judges, who clapped at every boundary and were left gloomy every time a wicket fell.
The judges enquired about the well-being of the journalists and lawyers, shared anecdotes, but discouraged any discussion about the law.
The Media XI won the toss and chose to bowl.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “I am very happy that in the media as well, there are such sports persons who have taken an interest in cricket, and some of our judges are also there who like this game very much. Both teams must try their best so that they can win on their side.
“However, I am quite confident because the best of the batsmen are in the CJI XI team, and the very first decision by Media XI is wrong—that they have decided to bowl, so this is also another first advantage to us. And I am quite confident that CJI XI is going to win the match. Still, my best wishes to both teams,” he said.
Supreme Court and High Court judges were present in full strength to support their colleagues on the field. The event also marked the launch of memorial awards aimed at empowering deserving women advocates.