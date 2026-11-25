NEW DELHI: Siri Fort Sports Complex on Tuesday turned into a fierce battlefield, with judges stepping out of their usual roles to take on journalists in a unique cricket match, eventually winning it by 12 runs.

The CJI XI, comprising judges from the Supreme Court and Delhi HC, scored 145 for eight in a 20-over match, while the losing team, SC Media XI, comprising journalists, scored 133 for five in the inaugural Smt. Shashi Prabha Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament.

Delhi High Court judge Justice Saurabh Banerjee scored 49 runs off 27 balls, with a strike rate of 181, and was declared the man of the match.

The occasion, marked by laughter and jokes, offered a glimpse of a rare side of the judges, who clapped at every boundary and were left gloomy every time a wicket fell.

The judges enquired about the well-being of the journalists and lawyers, shared anecdotes, but discouraged any discussion about the law.