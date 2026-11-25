NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has clarified the jurisdiction of children’s courts, holding that all the pending cases against juveniles must be transferred to them.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj passed the order in a suo motu case, holding that the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, had a “retrospective effect”. The transfer will also cover cases pending before magistrate courts when the relevant amendment came into force.

“Section 86(4) of the JJ Act, 2015 has a retrospective effect, meaning thereby, that even the trials which are pending before the Judicial Magistrate of the First Class under the unamended Act, shall be transferred to the Children’s Court by virtue of Section 86(4) of the JJ Act, 2015, post its amendment,” the bench said in its November 23 order.

The court clarified that an ordinary criminal offence does not automatically fall under a children’s court’s jurisdiction merely because the victim is a minor. The judgment followed a reference by an Additional Sessions Judge hearing a POCSO case at Saket Court.