Three people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old woman at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The alleged incident took place after the establishment had shut for the day, with police searching for the remaining suspects.

According to the police, the woman, her friends and the accused, who worked at two different cafes, had planned to hold a party at one of the establishments after its closing hours. The cafe had shut at 11.30 pm, but one of the members of the group had keys to the premises.

The group, comprising three women and four men, initially gathered at a cafe before going to Mandawali. They later reached another cafe in Preet Vihar, where one of the accused was employed, at around 3 am.

A senior police officer familiar with the investigation said the complainant alleged that two men sexually assaulted her at around 3.30 am, while the other members of the group allegedly aided the crime. All seven people had reportedly consumed alcohol at the cafe.

The woman also told police that she had called her mother during the gathering and informed her that she would be late.

After the incident, the group members left for their respective homes. The woman approached the police and lodged a complaint at around 5.30 am, following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the law pertaining to gang-rape.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said two women and a man had been arrested in connection with the case. Police are investigating the incident and making efforts to apprehend the other suspects.

(With inputs from ANI)