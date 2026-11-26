NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the city government to file a detailed response to a batch of petitions alleging illegal detention of many protesters during the October demonstrations seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file comprehensive responses within 10 days. The order came after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that affidavits had been filed in only some of the pleas concerning the detentions.
The SC also granted the petitioners a week thereafter to file their rejoinders, if any, and said it would take up the matter for hearing once it received detailed responses from both governments. The petitioners had moved the apex court challenging the illegal crackdown on demonstrators for their protest in Delhi on October 10 and 11 against the CEC and the Election Commission’s handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The apex court in a special sitting on October 11 had said people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained and also asked the Centre to ensure that the Delhi Metro functions normally and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law-and-order conditions.