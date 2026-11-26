NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the city government to file a detailed response to a batch of petitions alleging illegal detention of many protesters during the October demonstrations seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file comprehensive responses within 10 days. The order came after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that affidavits had been filed in only some of the pleas concerning the detentions.