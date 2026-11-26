NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul’s book, Without Fear or Favour, was unveiled by Justices Vikram Nath and V Ramasubramanian (retd) in Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of former High Court judges and legal luminaries.

Speaking at the event, Justice Nath said Kaul’s commitment to resolving disputes continued through his post-retirement work in mediation and arbitration. He said Kaul remained convinced that disputes should, wherever possible, be resolved without years of bitterness and expense.

Referring to discussions around the book’s recollections, particularly those concerning the Supreme Court, Justice Nath said he would neither endorse nor disagree with the accounts. “This is a book launch, not a courtroom, and I have no intention of turning it into another hearing,” he said.

Asked about the appointment of judges and the SC Collegium process, Justice Kaul said the system has been made to work effectively and it is working efficiently. “Some checks and balances need to be done. But it is fine working,” he said.