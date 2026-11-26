NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has taken cognisance of offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against journalist Sayed Mohd. Ahmad Kazmi in connection with the 2012 bomb blast targeting an Israeli Embassy vehicle in the national capital.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga observed that the forensic report, witness statements and other material collected during the investigation were sufficient to establish that the terrorist act had been committed by the accused pursuant to a conspiracy.

Kazmi is facing trial under Sections 307, 323, 427 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Kazmi's counsel argued that the proceedings could not continue until the Delhi High Court decided a pending criminal reference concerning the jurisdiction of courts under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008.

The defence contended that the cognizance taken by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) on August 9, 2012, was invalid because the magistrate lacked jurisdiction to take cognisance of scheduled offences under the NIA Act.

The court observed that the cognizance taken by the CMM no longer survived in view of the Supreme Court's October 19, 2012, order, which had set aside the Delhi High Court's July 6, 2012, direction asking the CMM to extend Kazmi's remand and take cognizance of the UAPA offences.

However, the court rejected the defence argument that the proceedings should be dropped entirely.

It noted that the Supreme Court, in its judgment in Bikramjit Singh v. State of Punjab, had not held that proceedings must be dropped merely because a magistrate lacked jurisdiction to deal with scheduled offences under the NIA Act.

Under Sections 13 and 16 of the NIA Act, a Special Court is empowered to take cognisance of scheduled offences. In the absence of a notified Special Court, the jurisdiction lies with the Sessions Court of the division in which the offence was committed.