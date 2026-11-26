NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday issued show-cause notices to 12 students for holding a protest on the university campus in solidarity with Bilkis Bano and against a Supreme Court order granting bail to two convicts and suspending their life sentences. The university has warned them of disciplinary action.

The Bilkis Bano case relates to the gang rape of a pregnant woman and the murder of members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The notices were issued individually to the students. TNIE accessed a copy of the show-cause notice, dated November 23, issued by the Office of the Chief Proctor under the university's Students' Affairs section.

Taking objection to the solidarity gathering, the notice said the students had publicised the protest to mobilise a large turnout by posting e-flyers on social media platforms and Facebook pages.

It asked the students to submit a written explanation.