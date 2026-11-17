Bilkis Bano has expressed shock and disbelief over the Supreme Court's order suspending the life sentences and granting bail to two men convicted of gang-raping her and murdering seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In a statement issued to the media, Bano said the top court order was passed without hearing her, and she learnt through press reports that the court had suspended the two convicts’ life sentences and granted them bail.

"I make this statement even when words come slowly through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief. I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports..."

"I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice, for myself and for women everywhere, again and again and again. For 24 years I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way," Bano said.

A top court bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale granted bail to Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, noting they had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the apex court said in its October 28 order that has now been uploaded.