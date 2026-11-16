SC suspends life sentences of two men convicted in Bilkis Bano gang rape case, grants bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case and granted them bail, citing their incarceration for more than 17 years and the pendency of their appeals.
"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap," the bench said.
"Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law. In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned Trial Court," it added.
The order, passed on October 28 by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale, was uploaded on the Supreme Court's website on Sunday.
The bench directed that the two convicts, Bipinchand Kanhaiyalal Joshi and Pradeep Ramanlal Modhiya, be released on bail subject to conditions to be imposed by the trial court.
The court noted that Joshi and Modhiya had been incarcerated for more than 17 years and that one of them, Joshi, was severely disabled. It also observed that several issues of fact and law remained to be decided in their appeals.
The court further noted that one of the appellants was not named in the FIR and was implicated in the case nearly three years later.
The top court granted bail while their appeals against conviction and sentence remain pending. The two convicts had challenged the Bombay High Court's 2017 order upholding their convictions. In March, the Supreme Court had sought responses from Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Sonia Mathur, appearing for Joshi and Modhiya, submitted that they had been tried along with nine others for murder and gang rape and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and fined.
Opposing the bail pleas, Additional Solicitor General Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakre submitted that the case involved gang rape and that the lower courts had considered the evidence and gravity of the offences before convicting them.
The bail order comes in the wake of the 2022 remission controversy. On August 15, 2022, the Gujarat government granted remission to all 11 convicts in the case. They were released from Godhra sub-jail the following day and welcomed with sweets and garlands. The release triggered widespread protests, with more than 6,000 people, including women activists, approaching the Supreme Court against the remission.
In January 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the remission granted to the 11 convicts, holding that Gujarat did not have the authority to grant it as the trial had been transferred to Mumbai. The court also held that the remission order had been obtained through fraud and suppression of facts.
Senior advocate Shobha Gupta, 56, has been providing pro bono legal assistance to Bilkis Bano since 2003 in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. She has continued to represent and support Bano through the various stages of the legal proceedings, pursuing her case before the trial court, the High Court and the Supreme Court.
According to the prosecution, Bano was gang-raped on March 3, 2002, in Dahod district while fleeing the violence following the Godhra train burning. Seven members of her family, including her young daughter, were killed.
The Supreme Court granted bail to the two convicts after taking into account various factors, including their incarceration for more than 17 years and the issues that remain to be adjudicated in their appeals.