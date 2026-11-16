SC suspends life sentences of two men convicted in Bilkis Bano gang rape case, grants bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case and granted them bail, citing their incarceration for more than 17 years and the pendency of their appeals.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap," the bench said.

"Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law. In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned Trial Court," it added.

The order, passed on October 28 by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale, was uploaded on the Supreme Court's website on Sunday.

The bench directed that the two convicts, Bipinchand Kanhaiyalal Joshi and Pradeep Ramanlal Modhiya, be released on bail subject to conditions to be imposed by the trial court.

The court noted that Joshi and Modhiya had been incarcerated for more than 17 years and that one of them, Joshi, was severely disabled. It also observed that several issues of fact and law remained to be decided in their appeals.

The court further noted that one of the appellants was not named in the FIR and was implicated in the case nearly three years later.