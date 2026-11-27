NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that a trial court’s order discharging AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in the alleged excise scam case “suffered from palpable errors and ignored material evidence” and that case “could not be thrown at the threshold.”

The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the submission before Justice Sachin Datta while seeking to set aside the trial court’s February 27 order.

“There were several glaring defects in the trial court’s decision. The trial court judge travelled beyond the scope of its powers. It was not supposed to conduct a mini trial at the stage of charge.

The trial court judge conducted a mini trial, which was not permissible. The order should be set aside,” Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the court. Raju told the judge that the trial court order was “patently illegal, perverse and suffered from errors apparent on the face”.

“There were palpable errors on the face of it, and material evidence was ignored and not considered by the trial court. There was a lot of evidence on record to show that criminal conspiracy existed, but the trial court judge failed to appreciate that conspiracy existed in the case. The trial court has erred by commenting on evidentiary value of the material at the stage of charge,” he claimed.

The judge heard the submission and listed the matter for December 9 for further hearing, when the court is likely to hear the submissions from AAP leaders and other respondents, who have challenged the maintainability of CBI’s revision petition.