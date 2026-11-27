NEW DELHI: From prehistoric stone tools and an Ashokan pillar to structures associated with the uprising of 1857 and a mediaeval hunting lodge, Delhi’s Northern Ridge will be explored through a guided heritage walk organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in collaboration with INTACH Delhi Chapter on December 12.

The walk is set to cover five heritage landmarks – Mutiny Memorial (Ajitgarh), Ashoka Pillar, Hindu Rao Hospital, Old Baoli and Pir Ghaib – thereby offering participants a glimpse into the different historical periods that shaped the capital.

The initiative is part of a programme under which 12 guided heritage walks are to be organised over six months, with two walks every month. INTACH will be curating the routes and themes, developing interpretative content and arranging heritage experts and guides in coordination with DDA.

The visitors will get an opportunity to explore these fascinating stories during a guided heritage walk through the Northern Ridge on 12 December 2026, organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in collaboration with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Delhi Chapter.

LG Taranjit Sandhu had paid two visits to Northern Ridge and had several meetings for the preservation of heritage by bringing people closer to heritage and making them stakeholders in its protection and preservation before this walk started.

Participants will also get to see the imposing Mutiny Memorial (Ajitgarh), a striking red sandstone Gothic-style tower built in 1863 at an important British artillery position during the First War of Independence of 1857. The monument, originally erected to commemorate British military personnel who lost their lives during the uprising, also carries a commemorative plaque honouring Indian freedom fighters, reflecting the changing historical perspectives on the 1857 events.