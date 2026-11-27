NEW DELHI: A powder room worth Rs 5.8 lakh, a 'baithak' costing Rs 41 lakh, and a lobby area valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh will be on display at Arvind Kejriwal's former official residence, thrown open to the public on Friday, officials said.

Dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in north Delhi was where Kejriwal lived as Delhi chief minister.

In the run-up to the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party national convener of incurring inordinate expenses on the bungalow, a charge at odds with the humble common man image Kejriwal leveraged to pole-vault to power.

With Punjab Assembly elections next year, the BJP-led Delhi government has turbocharged the same attack by opening the bungalow to the public, complete with price tags for each item.

The baithak with a sliding door is listed at Rs 41.16 lakh, the powder room at Rs 5.80 lakh, the lobby area at Rs 7.58 lakh, and a kitchen dumbwaiter at Rs 7 lakh.

Kejriwal lived in the bungalow with his family from 2015 until October 2024, when he vacated it after stepping down as chief minister.

The Delhi government plans to open the premises for public visits through a ticketing system after the initial media tour.