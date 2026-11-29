Four people were killed and two others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw parking area inside a residential building in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The blaze was reported at around 4.15 am at a building in Gali Number 11, near Unity Mall, in the CBD Shahdara area.

According to a Delhi Fire Service official, six people trapped on the mezzanine floor were rescued by fire personnel and rushed to Hedgewar Hospital in ambulances and PCR vehicles.

A medical officer at the hospital declared four of them dead, while the two others sustained around 10 per cent burn injuries, the official said.

The building had a ground floor, a mezzanine floor and three additional floors. Several fire tenders and other emergency response vehicles were deployed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)