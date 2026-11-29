NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has restrained Mohan Meakin, which manufactures Old Monk, from bottling and selling its iQ gin in packaging deceptively similar to that of Greater Than gin. It clarified that the company can continue using the iQ brand name.

In an interim order on November 26, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the company must change the get-up, including the bottle, label, colours, device and typography.

The court said Nao Spirits and Beverages, which makes Greater Than, had established a prima facie case of passing off. Similar packaging could confuse consumers about the products’ source or affiliation.

It clarified that Nao Spirits had no monopoly over black and white and Mohan Meakin could use them in a different design. Mohan Meakin has one month to exhaust existing stock, after which the gin must be removed from outlets. It has been barred from bottling fresh stock in disputed packaging.